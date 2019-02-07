70°
Man enters guilty plea in case involving prostitution of 14-year-old girl

Thursday, February 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KLFY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in a federal child sex trafficking case.

Federal court records show that Pascal Calogero III of Metairie entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He was charged in September in a bill of information accusing him of paying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and of joining with others to arrange prostitution dates for the underage girl with other men.

Calogero will find out his sentence at a June 5 hearing. The charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child carries a possible life sentence. Calogero, who was 59 at the time he was charged in September, is the son of the late Pascal Calogero Jr., a former Louisiana Supreme Court Justice.

