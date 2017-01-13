72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man ejected from vehicle, killed on Old Hammond Highway

January 13, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a single vehicle crash on LA 426 early Friday morning.

Kenneth Salinas, 26, ran off the road while traveling westbound on US 190 in 2012 Lexus IS250. Louisiana State Police say his vehicle struck a culvert and became airborne before landing in a parking lot.

Salinas did not wear a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded shortly after 3 a.m. and pronounced Salinas dead at the scene of the crash.

Police suspect that Salinas may have been impaired at the time. A toxicology sample will be taken for analysis.

