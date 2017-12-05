73°
Man ejected from vehicle and killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Tuesday, December 05 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

GALLIANO- Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Department were on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 3235.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Peterson Lane. It took the life of 35-year-old Raymond Calhoun.

Authorities say Calhoun was traveling south in the right lane of LA 3235 in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, Calhoun failed to slow down when he approached a 2002 GMC Yukon from behind.

The Yukon was being driven by Tomas Lazaro-Ovando.

Calhoun struck the rear of the Yukon and ran off the roadway. His vehicle overturned several times and Calhoun was ejected due to being unrestrained. Lazaro-Ovando was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Calhoun and a toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

