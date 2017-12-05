Latest Weather Blog
Man ejected from vehicle and killed in Lafourche Parish crash
GALLIANO- Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Department were on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 3235.
The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Peterson Lane. It took the life of 35-year-old Raymond Calhoun.
Authorities say Calhoun was traveling south in the right lane of LA 3235 in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, Calhoun failed to slow down when he approached a 2002 GMC Yukon from behind.
The Yukon was being driven by Tomas Lazaro-Ovando.
Calhoun struck the rear of the Yukon and ran off the roadway. His vehicle overturned several times and Calhoun was ejected due to being unrestrained. Lazaro-Ovando was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Calhoun and a toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.