Man ejected after vehicle struck tree off LA 56 in Terrebonne Parish

Image via Google Earth Pro

TERREBONNE PARISH – An early morning crash took the life of a 22-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Terrebonne Parish.





According to Louisiana State Police, the crah took the like of Reed Ledet of Chauvin.





The crash occurred as Ledet was driving a 2006 GMC pickup truck while traveling south on LA 56 near Klondyke Road in a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, Ledet crossed the fog line to the right and lost control of his vehicle. Ledet ran off the roadway to the right and his vehicle struck a tree. High speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, State Police say.



Ledet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Ledet suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.





According to Louisiana State Police, alcohol and drug use is not known at this time. A toxicology test will be conducted.