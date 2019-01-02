58°
Man drowns when wheelchair falls into backyard swimming pool

2 hours 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 10:55 AM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) - Officials in Florida say a 68-year-old man drowned on New Year's Eve when his wheelchair fell into a backyard swimming pool.
  
The Tampa Bay Times reports Terry Chambers was unresponsive when he was found in the water on Monday afternoon. His 64-year-old wife Judy Burns and 61-year-old caretaker Steve Miller were at the home at the time, but authorities say they were unable to rescue him.
  
The newspaper reports Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies attempted multiple life-saving efforts, but Chambers died.
  
Sheriff's officials said they don't consider the death to be suspicious. An investigation continues.
