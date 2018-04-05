Latest Weather Blog
Man drops 5-year plea agreement, could now face over decade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Prosecutors say a Louisiana man who withdrew a guilty plea that included a five-year sentence has been convicted and is expected to face at least 20 years in prison.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 52-year-old Reginald Jones was found guilty as charged Monday of several offenses including obstruction of justice, which was added after he withdrew the plea. An Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office news release says jurors found Jones guilty of threatening his 63-year-old neighbor with a pistol during a 2016 argument.
Jones claimed he only pointed a water pistol.
Police didn't recover the actual handgun used in the incident. In November, Jones entered the plea agreement where he would serve five years. However, Jones appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court, and the court ordered the plea be withdrawn. He's scheduled to be sentenced in May.
