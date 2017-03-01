Man drives into Dawson Creek along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE – A man drove his truck into a creek along Perkins Road near Pollard Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.





WHOOPS: Some guy just parked his F-150 in Dawson Creek on Perkins Rd. EMS says no injures. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/FneqFsQUXV — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 1, 2017

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. The driver's truck went through the parking lot of The District Luxury Apartments complex before going into Dawson Creek.

According to EMS, there were no injuries.