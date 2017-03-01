82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man drives into Dawson Creek along Perkins Road

1 hour 49 minutes 8 seconds ago March 01, 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01 2017 March 01, 2017 3:10 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A man drove his truck into a creek along Perkins Road near Pollard Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. The driver's truck went through the parking lot of The District Luxury Apartments complex before going into Dawson Creek.

According to EMS, there were no injuries.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days