Man donates $15K to buy drug dog for Mississippi town

2 hours 14 minutes ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 May 30, 2018 10:16 AM May 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

AMORY, Miss. (AP) - A man is donating $15,000 to a Mississippi police department so it can buy another drug-sniffing dog.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports this is the second such donation that Edward Coale has made to the police department in Amory, a city of about 7,000 residents.

Chief Ronnie Bowen says the first police dog is a German shepherd named Coale, in honor of the donor.

Bowen says the new donation will pay for a dog once the current one is retired or once the department has enough officers to work with a second canine.

