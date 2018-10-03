90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man displaced by Hurricane Florence accused of raping woman

2 hours 50 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 12:06 PM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man displaced from his home by Hurricane Florence is accused of raping a woman who let him stay in her home.
  
The Southern Pines Police Department said on its Facebook page that 37-year-old Freeman Scott Ireland is charged with second-degree forcible rape. Investigators say the woman was assaulted as she slept Monday, and Ireland was still inside the home when officers arrived.
  
According to police, Ireland was on supervised release from the state Department of Public Safety after serving time for second-degree murder and armed robbery. He was displaced from his Brunswick County home by hurricane damage and police said he was looking to relocate to Moore County.
  
Ireland is jailed on a $500,000 secured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days