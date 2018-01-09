Man dies when he returns to burning condo to save wife

Photo: WACH

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A man has died after he ran back into a burning condominium in South Carolina to awaken his sleeping wife.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told news outlets a woman said her husband came back into the condo Saturday morning and woke her so she could get out safely.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 70-year-old Harold Morse was overcome by the smoke and died.

Jenkins said Morse's wife told him her husband had gotten out of the building but returned for her.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office and the Forest Acres Police Department.