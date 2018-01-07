60°
Man dies in explosion outside Stockholm subway

Sunday, January 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HELSINKI - Swedish national broadcaster SVT says a man has died after he picked up an unidentified object from the ground near a subway station in Stockholm that detonated in his hand.
  
Swedish police could not immediately confirm the death.
  
Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson says the explosion took place Sunday morning just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge - a residential district in greater Stockholm. He says a woman with the man received minor wounds to her face and both legs from the blast.
  
Police are examining the object.
