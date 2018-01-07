60°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies in explosion outside Stockholm subway
HELSINKI - Swedish national broadcaster SVT says a man has died after he picked up an unidentified object from the ground near a subway station in Stockholm that detonated in his hand.
Swedish police could not immediately confirm the death.
Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson says the explosion took place Sunday morning just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge - a residential district in greater Stockholm. He says a woman with the man received minor wounds to her face and both legs from the blast.
Police are examining the object.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive overnight fire destroys warehouse
-
The winning Powerball numbers are...
-
Louisiana State Police welcomes more than two dozen graduates
-
EBR officials, volunteers install over 200 smoke detectors amid recent fire tragedies
-
WATCH: Officials rescue over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles off Florida coast