Man dies in barrage of gunfire in Baton Rouge overnight

BATON ROUGE – A posse of guys attacked and killed a man overnight, police revealed Thursday morning.

Wilbert Bell, Jr., 39, was found in the 2700 block of Lockwood Avenue off Chippewa, about six blocks north of Memorial Stadium. Police said the shooting happened around midnight.

Investigators said a group of guys in a white SUV opened fire on the man, who died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects or motive in the case.

