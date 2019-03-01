Man dies after Tesla crashes into semitrailer in Florida

Photo: WPTV

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man died after crashing a Tesla into a semitrailer.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report says the crash occurred Friday morning in Delray Beach.

The report says the truck was making a left turn onto a divided highway to head north when the southbound 2018 Tesla 3 hit the semi's driver side, causing the Tesla's roof to tear off as it passed under the trailer. The Tesla's driver, 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner, died at the scene.

The report didn't say whether the Tesla's autopilot or automatic emergency brakes were engaged.

The car manufacturer released a statement saying they're cooperating with authorities.

The crash comes less than a week after a Tesla left the road in Davie, Florida, and caught fire after crashing.