64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after Tesla crashes into semitrailer in Florida

2 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 March 01, 2019 7:58 PM March 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPTV
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man died after crashing a Tesla into a semitrailer.
  
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report says the crash occurred Friday morning in Delray Beach.
  
The report says the truck was making a left turn onto a divided highway to head north when the southbound 2018 Tesla 3 hit the semi's driver side, causing the Tesla's roof to tear off as it passed under the trailer. The Tesla's driver, 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner, died at the scene.
  
The report didn't say whether the Tesla's autopilot or automatic emergency brakes were engaged.
  
The car manufacturer released a statement saying they're cooperating with authorities.
  
The crash comes less than a week after a Tesla left the road in Davie, Florida, and caught fire after crashing.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days