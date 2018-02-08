Man dies after stabbing attack at church service

60°
Source: Associated Press
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)- Police say one man has died after he and three others were stabbed during a church service at a private home in Texas.
  
Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says 12 to 20 people were in the home Wednesday night when an apparent member of the congregation pulled a knife and stabbed four men.
  
Hooper said Thursday that a 61-year-old man has died of his injuries, while the church's 54-year-old pastor is hospitalized in serious condition. Hooper declined to identify the victims.
  
Police said late Wednesday that a band member and the pastor were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other two men suffered puncture wounds.
  
Hooper says the suspect, 28-year-old Marco Antonio Moreno, surrendered to congregants. He's being held at the Nueces County jail on murder and aggravated assault charges. Jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.
  
Hooper says Moreno has an "alcohol- and drug-related history" with police.
