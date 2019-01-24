53°
Man dies after late-night crash on LA 405 in Iberville Parish
WHITE CASTLE - State police say another driver was killed in a crash in Iberville Parish overnight.
The accident was reported around midnight on LA 405 near White Castle. Officials say Chucky Taylor, 49, was driving along the highway when he failed to make a curve and exited the roadway. Investigators say the vehicle then crossed back over and overturned on the opposite side.
Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's one of two deadly crashes reported in Iberville Parish in the past 12 hours.
