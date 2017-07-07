Man dies after Georgia bank standoff with police

2:10 p.m. MARIETTA - A man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank has died after a standoff with police. Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told reporters Friday that the unidentified man had died but did not offer further details. Earlier, at least two people were freed from the bank after a military-style vehicle rammed a back wall of the Wells Fargo building. WSB-TV reported earlier that a man called the station saying he had a bomb and two people with him inside the bank. The unidentified man told the station the bomb had the power to "take out the room."

___

Original:

MARIETTA - Police say at least two people inside a bank with a man who allegedly made threats have made it out of the building safely.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said early Friday afternoon that those people were not injured, and police are now trying to determine how to resolve the situation with the man inside.

Moments earlier, a large military-type vehicle was used to smash its way through a back wall of the Wells Fargo branch, raining bricks onto its hood.

Pierce declined to say how exactly the others in the bank were able to get out, but his report that they were safe came shortly after the military vehicle was seen ramming a hole into the building.

Police have not released details about threats the man made. Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported earlier that a man called the station and told an assignment editor he was inside the bank and had a bomb and two people with him. The man told the station the bomb had the power to "take out the room."