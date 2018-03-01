61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after crashing head-on into cement truck Thursday

2 hours 47 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 March 01, 2018 7:53 PM March 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man has died after he was involved in a head-on crash with a cement truck in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday on LA 30 near Innovation Park Drive.

Police say 24-year-old Tylen Oubre of Vacherie was driving along the highway when he entered the opposing lane and struck a cement truck head-on. Oubre suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead sometime Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 56-year-old driver of the cement truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days