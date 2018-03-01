61°
Man dies after crashing head-on into cement truck Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man has died after he was involved in a head-on crash with a cement truck in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday on LA 30 near Innovation Park Drive.
Police say 24-year-old Tylen Oubre of Vacherie was driving along the highway when he entered the opposing lane and struck a cement truck head-on. Oubre suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead sometime Thursday afternoon.
Police say the 56-year-old driver of the cement truck was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
