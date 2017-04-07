70°
Man dies after being run over by friend driving truck in Covington

April 07, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via NOLA.com

COVINGTON - Police say a 67-year-old man has died after being run over by a pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot in Covington. 

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Donald Wilburn Leavelle rode along in a friend's truck to the grocery store on Thursday afternoon.

The friend, who police did not name, drove to the store entrance so Leavelle would not have far to walk.

Authorities say Leavelle exited the truck but then walked back toward it. The driver did not realize where Leavelle was and began moving, striking Leavelle who then fell under the vehicle.

Leavelle was taken to a hospital and later died.

