Man diagnosed with cancer decided to spend his last months going down the Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE- At 51 years old Kelly Phillip took a trip he thought would end in four months but has lasted up to a year and a half.

Less than two years ago doctors told Phillip he didn’t have long to live.

“I figured I’d live for three or four months and that would be it, three months went by then four months went by, and I lived my plans all got screwed up,” said Phillip.

A year after Phillip his diagnosis he decided to sell everything he had and buy a house to travel down the Mississippi River and he’s made a stop in Baton Rouge.

His voyage started in Wisconsin and didn’t end till he hits the mouth of the river, with no money he has been surviving on what he calls the Mississippi river people.

“The people on the Mississippi River have taken care of me all the way down, not one day have I been hungry my needs have been taken care of, not my wants but my needs,” said Phillip.

A cell phone bill, a generator, a bike were all supplied through communities he travels, but he credits it all to God.

“Its all him I really believe it’s all him he's got me here for a reason,” said Phillip.

He says he’s a man of no fears except one.

“I’m scared to go down the river and get to the end bc when I get to the end then what am I going to do,” said Phillip.

Until then he’ll float without a worry, one day at a time.

“Idk know where or how's it’s going to end I just don't know I’m just going to take every day as it comes and if I don't wake up I don't wake up I’m good with that, but I have a problem when it gets to the end of the river,” said Phillip.

Kelly's sinus cancer has spread to his throat and lymph nodes, but that hasn't stopped him. He is back on the water, and he doesn’t know where his next stop will be as long as it’s on the Mississippi.