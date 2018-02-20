Man: Devil, drugs led him to commit crime

Photo: Columbus Packet

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been given two life sentences for sexually abusing two people and kidnapping one of them.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 36-year-old Autravious Gaston blames drugs and the devil for the 2015 incident where he stole a car, robbed a store at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted two people. He then forced one of the victims into his car and continued to assault her as he drove.

Gaston says the devil and a drug addiction took over his life, and that he never meant to hurt anyone. Judge Jim Kitchens says Gaston showed no remorse and also sentenced him to five years for grand larceny, 30 years for kidnapping, 30 years for each count of sexual battery and 10 years for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.