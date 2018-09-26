75°
Man denies escaping, re-entering prison with illicit items

Wednesday, September 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WATE

WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) - An inmate denies escaping a Tennessee prison and returning with contraband to sell on the prison's black market.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 37-year-old Robert Fusco pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the allegations. An indictment says Fusco is among eight people, including two former correctional officers, who were indicted this month in the scheme. It says Fusco was serving time for aggravated kidnapping when he escaped in January.

He was caught sneaking in days later with drugs, cell phones, and tobacco. Three other inmates are charged with helping him. A former president of the local correctional officer's union, 34-year-old Josh Sexton, is charged with official misconduct. Twenty-nine-year-old ex-correctional officer Megan Cheryl Jones is charged with having sexual contact with Fusco and smuggling.

It's unclear if anyone has legal representation.

