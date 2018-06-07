Man dead in shooting on Elm Drive

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials are responding to a fatal shooting on Elm Drive.

The shooting was first reported after 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Elm Drive.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed the victim was a man. Sources tell WBRZ the victim was reportedly shot in the chest and was dead on the scene when emergency officials arrived.

