Man dead in shooting on E. Polk Street

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting on E. Polk Street.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the shooting happened at 620 E. Polk Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive just after 9 p.m.

Police say 37-year-old Donald Ely was shot multiple times and found dead when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Police have not released any information on any suspects.



Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.