89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead in shooting on E. Polk Street

18 hours 38 minutes 58 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 9:15 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting on E. Polk Street.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the shooting happened at 620 E. Polk Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive just after 9 p.m.

Police say 37-year-old Donald Ely was shot multiple times and found dead when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Police have not released any information on any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days