Man dead after shooting on Gus Young Avenue

By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Police said a male victim died in the shooting.

No further updates were made available.

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a reported shooting on Gus Young Avenue, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson tells WBRZ.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Gus Young near N. 40th Street.

The extent of anyone's injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

