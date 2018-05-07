62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead after Saturday night wreck

23 hours 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 May 06, 2018 8:18 AM May 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

OSCAR - Speed is likely the factor for a crash that killed a man in Pointe Coupee Parish late Saturday.

State Police revealed details of the crash Sunday.  Jeremy D. Manchester, 40, of New Roads, died.  

Investigators said Manchester was driving over the speed limit when he lost control of his sedan on La. 1 south of La. 978.  Upon losing control, Manchester's vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene, authorities said. 

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days