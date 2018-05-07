Man dead after Saturday night wreck

OSCAR - Speed is likely the factor for a crash that killed a man in Pointe Coupee Parish late Saturday.

State Police revealed details of the crash Sunday. Jeremy D. Manchester, 40, of New Roads, died.

Investigators said Manchester was driving over the speed limit when he lost control of his sedan on La. 1 south of La. 978. Upon losing control, Manchester's vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene, authorities said.

