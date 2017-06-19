Man dead after ramming explosives-laden car into French police

PARIS - Police have removed the body of a man who died after ramming his car into a police vehicle on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees, about six hours after the incident that France's interior minister says was an attempted terror attack.

No one else was injured in the Monday afternoon attack, despite the crowds strolling France's most famous avenue on a hot, sunny day. Police removed the body from a tent set up on the side of the avenue.

Police forensic teams continued to work around the man's car, which caught fire following an explosion inside, after it had rammed a van in a police convoy.

Police said the 31-year-old man had been flagged for extremism. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation.