Man dead after overnight shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – A 25-year-old man died after being rushed to the hospital overnight for a gunshot injury.
The shooting happened in Gardere, on Mariner Drive, around 11:30. Deputies said the victim, Andre Wright, was taken to the hospital by family members where he died.
While at the hospital, the family created a disturbance that required area law enforcement officers to settle the crowd.
Investigators suspect a fight lead to the shooting.
No one has been arrested for the shooting but deputies said more information about possible suspects will be released later.
