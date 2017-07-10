89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dead after overnight shooting in Baton Rouge

July 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A 25-year-old man died after being rushed to the hospital overnight for a gunshot injury.

The shooting happened in Gardere, on Mariner Drive, around 11:30. Deputies said the victim, Andre Wright, was taken to the hospital by family members where he died.

While at the hospital, the family created a disturbance that required area law enforcement officers to settle the crowd. 

Investigators suspect a fight lead to the shooting.

No one has been arrested for the shooting but deputies said more information about possible suspects will be released later.

