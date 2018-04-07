Man dead after crashing into tree when deputies try to stop vehicle without headlights

BATON ROUGE - A man died in a crash after trying to flee from sheriff's deputies overnight.

Just after midnight, a sheriff's deputy noticed a car on Jones Creek near Mary Louise Ave. without its headlights on. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Deputies said the car was traveling nearly 60 mph and drove for about a mile before crashing into a tree early Saturday morning. The driver died in the wreck.

Video recorded by WBRZ showed the impact crumbled the vehicle.

State Police will handle the crash investigation.

The identity of the person who died was not released.

