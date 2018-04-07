Man dead after crashing into tree in stolen vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man died in a crash after trying to flee from sheriff's deputies overnight.

Just after midnight, a sheriff's deputy noticed a 2007 Honda Accord on Jones Creek near Mary Louise Ave. without its headlights on. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Deputies said the car was traveling nearly 60 mph and drove for about a mile before crashing into a tree early Saturday morning. The driver died in the wreck, and officials say he remains unidentified.

Video recorded by WBRZ showed the impact crumbled the vehicle, which State Police say was stolen.

It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

*****************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz