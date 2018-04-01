65°
Man dead after ATV hit by vehicle on Eddie Robinson Drive

Sunday, April 01 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police say the victim in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle has died.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said the male victim riding an ATV was at a red light on Eddie Robinson Drive, while another vehicle was driving through a green light on South Blvd. At some point, the two vehicles collided.

The victim was sent to the hospital with critical injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

