Man crashes into vehicle, smashes it with hammer, cuts driver

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after he crashed into a vehicle, smashed it with a hammer and then cut the driver.

Tony Green, 23, was arrested for attempted second degree murder, attempted simple kidnapping, aggravated damage to property, simple battery and two counts of damage to property.

Officers responded to a stabbing following a crash at 5000 Prescott Road on Sunday around 11 p.m. The victim had cuts to his upper thigh that were close to hitting the femoral artery, paramedics said. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Witness told police that Green intentionally crashed into the victim's vehicle and then got out to smash it with a hammer. Witnesses also stated that Green slashed the victim with a knife following the crash.

Prior to the crash, the victim called police at his home on Titan Avenue because Green arrived and opened his front door. Green then grabbed the man and tried to pull him out of the apartment, however the man was able to get away. According to police, Green then broke the windows of the man's apartment.

Green was arrested on the above charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.