Man crashes into EBRSO unit after attempting to steal seafood from store

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man who attempted to steal seafood from an area Walmart.

The incident was reported on November 13 at a store on Cortana Place. While working extra duty at the store, a deputy with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by store staff about a theft.

The suspect was identified as Cory Chambers.

According to the arrest report, Chambers was seen walking through the store with a basket of lobster, oysters, and shrimp. The seafood was worth $400.

Chambers then walked to the housewares section, selected a tote box, and put the seafood inside. He then walked out of the store through the automotive section.

That's when he was approached by store staff and the deputy. At that point, Chambers dropped the tote and fled on foot to his vehicle.

The deputy caught up to Chambers and attempted to pull him out of his vehicle. During the struggle, Chambers put his vehicle into reverse and hit the deputy's unit.

Authorities say the deputy was able to gain control of the situation and arrest Chambers. The deputy's unit sustained moderate damage.

Chambers was charged with aggravated battery, theft, and resisting an officer.