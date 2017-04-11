69°
Man convicted of triple murder at Houston car lot, gets life

47 minutes 34 seconds ago April 11, 2017 Apr 11, 2017 Tuesday, April 11 2017 April 11, 2017 7:37 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NBCDFW.com

HOUSTON - A Houston man will serve life in prison after being convicted of capital murder in a shooting rampage at a used car dealership that left three men dead.

Jurors in Harris County deliberated more than three hours Tuesday before returning its verdict on James Tinsley IV. Since prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty in Tinsley's case, he automatically was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the January 2015 shooting deaths.

The attack happened at Immaculate Auto Sales in Houston, killing brothers Tony and Jesse Contreras and Tony Contreras' adult son, Casey Contreras.

Prosecutors told jurors that Tinsley shot the three after a car he had bought from the dealership was repossessed.

