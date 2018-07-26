84°
Man convicted of stabbing death involving pool cue

Thursday, July 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HOUMA, La. (AP) - A jury has convicted a 36-year-old Houma man of stabbing another man to death with a pool cue.
 
The Courier reports the panel spent an hour untangling conflicting testimony given by witnesses who saw Walter Rosario attack 33-year-old Antonio Aguado Jr. on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Las Amigas Latinas bar in Houma. The jury found Rosario guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder.
 
Rosario dropped his head and cried after the verdict was read.
 
Some witnesses say Rosario thrust the pool cue into Aguado's head in an unprovoked attack. Others said the victim instigated a fight.
 
Rosario's lawyer, Timothy Ellender Jr., said he plans to file an appeal.
 

