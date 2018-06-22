91°
Man convicted of slashing his baby gets 26 years in prison

2 hours 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Lancaster Online
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A man convicted of kidnapping his newborn daughter, slashing her neck and cramming her into a trash bag inside a backpack has been sentenced to at least 26 years in prison.
  
David Sleets was found guilty in April of attempted murder. The 37-year-old was sentenced Thursday to 26 to 52 years in prison.
  
Prosecutors say Sleets snatched the baby from the mother's house and took off, tossing the backpack underneath a car at Lancaster General Hospital.
  
The mother followed him and rescued her baby, taking her to the hospital.
  
Prosecutors say the child would've died without the quick response. She has permanent scarring since the 2014 attack.
  
Sleets declined to make a statement in court. Lawyers say he had schizophrenia and stopped taking medication days before the kidnapping.

