Man convicted of killing family of 4 is executed in Virginia

Image via ABC13

JARRATT, Va. - Virginia has put to death an inmate convicted of killing two little girls and their parents in their Richmond home in 2006.



Thirty-nine-year-old Ricky Gray had no last words before he was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. Gray also confessed to taking part in the murders of a 21-year-old woman and her parents.