Man convicted of killing, dismembering ex's new boyfriend

Photo: Nola.com/Times-Picayune

KENNER, La. (AP) - A jury in Louisiana has convicted a man of murder in the killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, whose body parts later surfaced in a canal.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 45-year-old Viusqui J. Perez-Espinosa was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the 2016 death of 27-year-old Ives Alexis Portales-Lara. Authorities said Perez-Espinosa encouraged the victim to move in with his ex-girlfriend, but then he returned and moved in with them both two months later.

They accused him of sexually assaulting the ex-girlfriend on the day Portales-Lara was last seen alive. Perez-Espinosa testified Monday that the dead man cut his own throat.

Perez-Espinosa is a citizen of Cuba. He faces life in prison at sentencing on April 26.