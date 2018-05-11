75°
Man convicted of homicide for 2016 wreck that killed teacher

Friday, May 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been convicted of vehicular homicide for the 2016 death of a New Orleans teacher.
 
Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Magrini was indicted last year in connection with the 2016 wreck and was convicted Thursday. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports prosecutors said Magrini and 28-year-old George Paitich were riding a motorcycle when Magrini failed to navigate a curve in the road.
 
A police report from a responding officer said Paitich was the driver. Prosecutors say the officer confused the two men. Magrini's attorney, Stavros Panagolopolous, argued Paitich was the driver.
 
The motorcycle crashed into a pole, tossing both men into a canal. Paitich was pronounced dead at the scene. Magrini was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Testimony said Magrini's blood-alcohol level was .232.
 
Magrini is set to be sentenced June 6.

