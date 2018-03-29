Man convicted in stabbing of Louisiana prison workers

Photo: KALB-TV

POLLOCK, La. (AP) - A man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder for stabbing two Louisiana prison employees back in 2017.

Forty-seven-year-old Charles Lee White stabbed two United States Penitentiary employees last January and will be sentenced July 6. KALB-TV reported Wednesday that a second inmate charged in the crime has been acquitted.

Forty-six-year-old Marco Duncan was accused of beating the two employees. Prosecutors said prison counselor Eric Farmer and corrections officer Remington Steedley were attacked when the two began going through Duncan's cell, which had been flagged as messy.

Video played in court shows White stepping into the fight and pulling out a makeshift knife before stabbing Farm in the shoulder and abdomen. Steedley was stabbed in the back. The outlet reports that both inmates are continuing to serve life sentences.