38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man convicted in shooting that paralyzed girlfriend gets 45-year sentence

8 hours 42 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 12:13 PM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man who shot a mother of four, paralyzing her from the chest down, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Carl Thompson, Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in the February 2017 shooting of his then-girlfriend, Angela Gabriel.

Investigators said Thompson shot Gabriel multiple times as she was bathing in a tub following an argument. One of her children was inside the home at the time of the attack

Thompson turned himself in immediately after the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days