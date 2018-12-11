Man convicted in shooting that paralyzed girlfriend gets 45-year sentence

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man who shot a mother of four, paralyzing her from the chest down, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Carl Thompson, Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in the February 2017 shooting of his then-girlfriend, Angela Gabriel.

Investigators said Thompson shot Gabriel multiple times as she was bathing in a tub following an argument. One of her children was inside the home at the time of the attack

Thompson turned himself in immediately after the shooting.