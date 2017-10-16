Man convicted in 2014 spree of robberies, rapes and a shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of attacking 18 people in less than four hours -- robbing, kidnapping, raping and shooting some of the victims -- was convicted Monday on 22 of 24 charges, the district attorney's office said.

Andre Young was convicted on 10 counts of armed robbery, four counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary.

He was acquitted on two attempted armed robberies.

The aggravated rape convictions carry automatic life sentences.

The crime rampage happened on July 27, 2014 when Young was 19. It began with an early morning robbery on McClelland Drive and spread to Greenwell Street where several people were robbed and two sisters were kidnapped. The women were taken to a BREC park on Evangeline Street and raped. Next was a holdup on Ontario Street and a shooting of a man who tried to intervene in that attack.

Young was arrested later the same day, hiding under a house.