Man convicted in 2 killings escapes from Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a convicted killer has escaped from prison in Mississippi.
The state Department of Corrections says in a news release that 47-year-old Michael F. Wilson was found to be missing Thursday afternoon from South Mississippi Correctional Institution.
The prison in Leakesville was put on lockdown, and a search was underway.
Wilson, nicknamed "Pretty Boy Floyd," was sentenced to two life sentences in September 2015 for killing two people in coastal Harrison County a year earlier.
Wilson is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall, weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms) and has hazel eyes.
The Department of Corrections says Wilson is not believed to be armed, but should be considered dangerous.
