Man convicted for stabbing attack in argument over woman

Photo: The Houma Courier

CHOCTAW, La.- A Louisiana man has been convicted of attempted murder for slicing his cousin's throat and stabbing him 16 times.

The Houma Courier quotes deputies as saying 32-year-old Alex Andras and the victim were arguing at the victim's home about a woman when Andras stabbed him with a pocketknife.

The victim survived and testified at the Thursday trial.

Interim District Attorney Kristine Russell says he hopes the jury's verdict sends the message that violence doesn't solve disputes.

Andras faces up to 50 years in prison and will be sentenced Feb. 5.