65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man convicted for stabbing attack in argument over woman

9 hours 54 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2018 Jan 29, 2018 January 29, 2018 6:03 AM January 29, 2018 in Crime
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Houma Courier
  
CHOCTAW, La.- A Louisiana man has been convicted of attempted murder for slicing his cousin's throat and stabbing him 16 times.
  
The Houma Courier quotes deputies as saying 32-year-old Alex Andras and the victim were arguing at the victim's home about a woman when Andras stabbed him with a pocketknife.
  
The victim survived and testified at the Thursday trial.
  
Interim District Attorney Kristine Russell says he hopes the jury's verdict sends the message that violence doesn't solve disputes.
  
Andras faces up to 50 years in prison and will be sentenced Feb. 5.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days