Man convicted for killing neighbor after ongoing property line dispute

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man charged with second-degree murder for killing his neighbor has been convicted by a jury.

Keith Trosclair was convicted Wednesday for killing Christopher Saunders in 2017. Trosclair shot the victim multiple times with a high powered hunting rife that he kept in his truck while Saunders was walking towards his mailbox.

The two had been having an ongoing dispute over a property line, according to authorities.

During testimony, Trosclair claimed he shot Saunders because the victim threatened and reached for his own gun. Evidence collected at the scene contradicted Trosclair's statement.

Responding deputies found Saunders in his driveway with his weapon still holstered. Investigators say they found blood spatter on the exposed handle of the victim's holstered weapon. Evidence proved that Saunders' hand wasn't on his gun when he was shot, according to a release.

Witnesses told authorities, they saw Trosclair shoot Saunders multiple times as he walked towards the victim, with the first shot being from Trosclair's carport.

Along with the conviction, the judge revoked Trosclair's $500,000 bond. He was remanded into custody pending his sentencing on January 28, 2019.