63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man convicted as killer cop's accomplice to get new hearing

9 hours 21 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2018 Jan 23, 2018 January 23, 2018 5:44 AM January 23, 2018 in Crime
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
  
NEW ORLEANS- Louisiana's Supreme Court is about to revisit the case of Rogers LaCaze- who was convicted of helping a New Orleans police officer carry out a triple murder that shocked the city in 1995.
  
The state Supreme Court is to hear arguments Tuesday on whether LaCaze should get a new trial in the case involving former officer Antoinette Frank.
  
Frank is on death row for killing three people at a family run New Orleans restaurant: siblings Ha Vu and Cuong Vu and Frank's fellow officer, Ronald Williams II, who had worked a security detail at the restaurant.
  
At issue was whether the judge who tried the LaCaze case should have recused himself. Initially, the state's high court rejected the defense argument. But the U.S. Supreme Court ordered another look.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days