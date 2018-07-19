Man continues to fight for Prairieville mobile home repairs

PRAIRIEVILLE- Jonathan Carpenter’s mobile home was purchased last summer.

In December, WBRZ showed viewers the issues he’s had; from the wall separating from the ceiling, to issues with the I-beam underneath the trailer. Carpenter has taken his case before the Manufactured Housing Commission.

One member on the commission is also with the company that installed Carpenter’s home. Carpenter claims the installation is where he began having problems.

"Ultimately, I just want my trailer repaired with the repairs that will last,” says Carpenter.

After two inspections from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Carpenter says his home is still in disarray. Earlier this week Carpenter along with representatives from Clayton Homes, Southern Energy Home Inc., and Southeast Texas Mobile Home Movers, Sales and Repair all had a chance to plead their cases.

"I like the direction it's going, at least where there's more encouragement to do the right thing and work on a solution that's for everybody,” says Carpenter.

The commission is not authorized to require the companies to give Carpenter a new home. That’s a civil court matter.

They’ve issued a third inspection to see, if in fact, there is something wrong with the home’s installation.

"If the repairs are done properly or they fix the root cause of it, I believe we will end with a happy solution,” adds Carpenter.

WBRZ was present during the first inspection where SET Movers addressed Carpenter’s complaints. In the meeting, Christi Smith with SET Movers, who’s also on the Manufactured Housing Commission, showed that Carpenter has signed off on all of the repairs they had done in addressing his complaints and approved them.

However, Carpenter says the repairs keep failing.

"I'm ultimately wanting the trailer to be fixed, and if it can't be fixed, I definitely want a new trailer. I bought a new trailer, I expect to get a new trailer,” says Carpenter.

During the meeting, Smith only spoke on behalf of SET Movers and not as a member of the commission. Carpenter added he felt like he was treated fairly by the members.

None of the representatives would go on camera.

The Manufactured Housing Commission issued an inspection within the next 30 days.