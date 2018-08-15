Latest Weather Blog
Man connected to vehicle burglaries, murder sentenced following weapons conviction
BATON ROUGE - A judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 42 months in federal prison following his conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
August Nettles was sentenced Tuesday.
According to a release, his sentence is to run consecutively to any sentence Nettles receives from a pending second-degree murder charge. Nettles was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his release.
Nettles and other suspects were arrested last year in connection to vehicle burglaries and the murder of a bystander. WBRZ previously reported that Nettles was tied to fifteen vehicle burglaries in Central, Baker, and Baton Rouge.
Reports say Nettles is connected to the street gang known as the Block Boyz Gang.Guns, bulletproof vests, purses and other items were stolen from the vehicles on July 26 and July 27 in 2017.
Nettles was also tied to the shooting death of 25-year-old Andre Wright.
Wright was killed at the beginning of July 2017 when he tried to stop a fight between his brother and other individuals arguing in the Gardere area over a woman. Wright was a gospel singer at area churches.
