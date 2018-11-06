Man connected to drive-by shooting, vehicle burglary arrested

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities connected him to a drive-by shooting and other crimes.

On October 27, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were notified to a drive-by shooting in the 8800 block of Hickock Drive. The front of the home was struck several times by gunfire.

At the scene, authorities found multiple .9mm and .22 caliber spent shell casing in the roadway.

During the investigating, detectives interviewed the homeowner and a 17-year-old man who were home at the time shooting. The two said they didn't know who shot at their house but did tell authorities that the 17-year-old man didn't get along with Tyjajuan Antonie.

According to the arrest report, Antonie and the 17-year-old victim had argued in the past. Two weeks before the shooting, Antoine allegedly threatened to cause the victim bodily harm.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Antonie had a criminal history that included a misdemeanor arrest for possession of marijuana and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Antonie was also connected to a vehicle burglary where a Taurus .9mm gun was stolen and an incident where a victim's car was used without their permission.

On November 5, authorities located Antoine at an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard. Inside the apartment, authorities found the stolen Taurus .9mm gun, a .22 caliber rifle, two 12-gauge shotguns, and a scoped hunting rifle.

While speaking with authorities, Antoine said he knew the 17-year-old victim and collaborated that the two didn't get along. As for the stolen gun, Antoine said he bought it from an unknown person.

As detectives continued to ask about the drive-by shooting, Antoine refused to answer any more questions and asked for a lawyer.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal use of a stolen handgun.