Man climbs into Dunkin' Donuts window, immediately leaves

Monday, May 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
METHUEN, Mass. (AP) - Perhaps they ran out of Boston Kremes.
  
A man accused of climbing into the drive-thru window of a Massachusetts Dunkin' Donuts and then promptly climbing right back out has been apprehended.
  
Police say they responded to a security alarm at a shop in Methuen on Sunday morning and saw video surveillance footage showing a man pushing the drive-thru window open and climbing into the store. He immediately turned and left out the window.
  
Officials arrested the man Sunday evening but not identified him.
  
In a Facebook post that included the security footage , police did not say if the man stole anything from the Dunkin' Donuts, or if he has any affiliation with the store.

