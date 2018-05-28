Man cited after several shingle dumpsites found in national forest

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

RAPIDES PARISH- Authorities cited a man for allegedly dumping trash in the state's only national forest.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited Rufus Fells, 28, for five counts of gross littering on April 30, and another five counts on May 6 in Rapides Parish.

Agents began investigating large dumpsites that were appearing in the Kisatchie National Forest around the Castor Plunge area near Woodworth in April, according to a release. The sites mainly consisted of used shingles from roofing.

Other items included cardboard boxes, plywood, and miscellaneous trash.

After initially discovering two locations, agents began finding fresh dumpsites on almost a weekly basis. In one of the sites, agents found a receipt that linked them to a roofing company.

Officials then were able to discover that Fells was responsible for hauling all of the old shingles from the roofing sites to a landfill. On April 30, Fells admitted to dumping the shingles.

According to the release, over the course of the next week agents continued finding dumpsites with more shingles. Authorities went back to Fells on May 6 and charged him with the additional gross littering violations.

Agents found a total of six dumpsites on the Kisatchie National Forest of which two had two separate loads of shingles. Another two dumpsites were found in Alexandria.

In all, Fells is responsible for making 10 separate loads of shingles at the eight dumpsites.

Gross littering brings up to a $900 fine and 16 hours of community service to be served in a litter abatement program for each count.